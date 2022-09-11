IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $275.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after acquiring an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after acquiring an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after acquiring an additional 186,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $223.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.46. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

