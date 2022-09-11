IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $297.06 million and $7.60 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

