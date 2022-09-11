Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. 34,081,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,248,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

