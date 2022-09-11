Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $434,990.79 and $199,292.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.23 or 0.99936668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036659 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform.IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections.”

