ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €13.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ING. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 29.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 821.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,134 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.