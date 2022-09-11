InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of INFU opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 million, a P/E ratio of -255.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.