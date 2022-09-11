Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Trading Up 3.9 %

INFN opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.12. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.