Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Purchased by Deep Track Capital LP

Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449,613 shares during the quarter. Immunovant comprises approximately 2.6% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 6.21% of Immunovant worth $39,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $7,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Immunovant by 11.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 686,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,760 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Immunovant Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.