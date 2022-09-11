IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 855,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. 116,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.