IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $777,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 219,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,287. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

