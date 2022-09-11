IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUV. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

AVUV traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 838,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $84.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.