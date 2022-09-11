IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,573,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,358. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.10. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

