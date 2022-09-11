IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 379 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.77. 2,769,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,020. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $306.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

