IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.40. 23,208,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,049,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

