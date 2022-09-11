iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s Largest Position

JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663,922 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia comprises 9.3% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 1.15% of iHeartMedia worth $30,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 664,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 779,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,702. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

