Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Idea Chain Coin Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (CRYPTO:ICH) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

