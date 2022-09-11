IAGON (IAG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $783,933.20

IAGON (IAG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One IAGON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. IAGON has a total market capitalization of $783,933.20 and approximately $56,865.00 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IAGON has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.15 or 0.99878889 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036640 BTC.

About IAGON

IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,580,000 coins. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON is an open source platform that uses cloud computing and storage services through blockchain technology. The IAGON platform uses the Alexandria Protocol (Artifical Intelligence smart computing protocol for optimization and management) to coordinate the computing resources between miners and customers designing a dynamic ecosystem. Also in the IAGON ecosystem, miners are rewarded by performing computing tasks and storing user’s files.The IAG token is an Ethereum-based utility token used to purchase cloud & processing services and also to reward the participants for allocating computing resources.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IAGON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IAGON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

