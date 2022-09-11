Humanscape (HUM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.46 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $137.02 million and $6.46 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is www.humanscape.io/en/index.html. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

