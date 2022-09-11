HRS Investment Holdings LLC Invests $2.07 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HRS Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.4% of HRS Investment Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

