Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HWM has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.86.

NYSE:HWM opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

