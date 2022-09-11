Hoo Token (HOO) Market Cap Reaches $28.53 Million

Hoo Token (HOO) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and $5,529.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00778775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019854 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

