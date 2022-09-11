Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $139.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com/en. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services.The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

