Hillman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 628 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $101.48.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

