Hillman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom comprises about 2.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nordstrom worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 406,670 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

