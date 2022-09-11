Hillman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $246.70 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

