Hillman Capital Management Inc. Buys 678 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $115.98 and a one year high of $187.92.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

