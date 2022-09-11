Hillman Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,830 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International comprises about 3.0% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Compass Minerals International worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 3.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

