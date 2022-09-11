Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 172,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,016,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,463,845. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

