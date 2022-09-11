Helium (HNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $99.60 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $5.49 or 0.00025541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $691.70 million and approximately $99.60 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00163375 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00094819 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) is a Proof of Coverage coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,907,513 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
