Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Position Decreased by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,760 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 7.23% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,665,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $23,256,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWEL remained flat at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 253. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.