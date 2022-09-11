HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $68.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.85.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.5 %

HQY opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -90.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.37. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after buying an additional 373,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after buying an additional 81,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

