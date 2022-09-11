Head-To-Head Survey: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 4.84, meaning that its share price is 384% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics N/A -89.89% -48.31% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -44.67% -41.25%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.24%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.96%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $250,000.00 574.66 -$20.02 million ($1.04) -5.67 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.08 million 1,046.63 -$107.64 million ($2.95) -7.13

Capricor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats Capricor Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The company is also developing CRN04777, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN04894, an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.