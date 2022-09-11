HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SOL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola Price Performance

SOL stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.27 million, a P/E ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 2.20. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 106,499 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $468,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,710,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,526,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 344,206 shares of company stock worth $1,550,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.