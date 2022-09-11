HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a C$0.80 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock’s current price.

NDM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.38. The company had a trading volume of 41,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,352. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

