Haleon (NYSE:HLN) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HLN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

