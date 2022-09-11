Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 368 ($4.45) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 321 ($3.88).

LON HLN opened at GBX 261 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,740.00. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08).

In related news, insider Dave Lewis acquired 63,151 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). In other Haleon news, insider John Young bought 80,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). Also, insider Dave Lewis bought 63,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

