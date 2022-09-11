Guggenheim Lowers Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Signify Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Institutional Trading of Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Signify Health will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.