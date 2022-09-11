Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.0 %

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

ISRG opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

