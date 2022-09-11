Greytown Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,011 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Alteryx Stock Performance

NYSE AYX opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $81.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

