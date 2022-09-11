Greytown Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $179.19 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day moving average is $195.58.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

