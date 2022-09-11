Greytown Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 68.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 122,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,360,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 21.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

VOD stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

