Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.70. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94.

