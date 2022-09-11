Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Sells 333,309 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 333,309 shares during the quarter. RCI Hospitality accounts for about 0.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 18.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 1.9 %

RICK traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 56,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.82. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.