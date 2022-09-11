Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Sells 19,981 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,981 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up approximately 10.2% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Elastic worth $31,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Elastic by 1,126.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elastic by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Shares of ESTC traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

