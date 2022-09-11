Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Invests $1.80 Million in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 287,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Nam Tai Property comprises about 0.6% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nam Tai Property stock remained flat at $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

