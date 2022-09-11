GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GDRX. Raymond James cut GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.08.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Trading Up 5.9 %

GoodRx stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 10.0% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 420,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 740.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 2,859,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $52,276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.