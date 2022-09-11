Golden Doge Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (GDOGE)

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Golden Doge has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Golden Doge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Golden Doge has a market capitalization of $940,108.24 and $27,366.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Golden Doge

Golden Doge (CRYPTO:GDOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s official website is goldendoge.finance. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Doge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

