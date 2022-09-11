Georgetown University Takes $19.05 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,053,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Georgetown University owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. 9,010,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,639,019. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

