Georgetown University Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Georgetown University raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.2% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $261.59. The company had a trading volume of 880,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,392. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $298.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.93.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

