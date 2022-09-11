GazeTV (GAZE) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GazeTV has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GazeTV Coin Profile

GAZE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.

GazeTV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

